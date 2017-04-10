Is the Governor Negotiating His Resignation?

Montgomery, AL (WKRG) – Alabama Reporter has a story out this morning saying Governor Bentley and his surrogates have been trying to negotiate his resignation. From Reporter Josh Moon:

Those sources – elected officials and law enforcement – said Bentley, beleaguered from the past 48 hours, had all but consented to stepping down, but the sides had not yet reached an agreeable deal that would halt not only the impeachment process but also weigh favorably for the governor in the ongoing criminal investigations by state and federal officials.

Alabama Reporter has been right about a number of scoops during the Bentley-Mason saga. Some of those stories were backed up and validated by this weekend’s staggering impeachment report. Alabama Reporter first broke the story of the 2014 Election night paranoia that gripped the Bentley. The impeachment report said a law enforcement official traveled to Greenville on election night to grill one of Bentley’s staffers about the existence of recordings of Bentley engaging in some steamy talk with Mason over the phone.

The House Judiciary Committee is scheduled to meet Monday morning to begin the impeachment process of Gov. Bentley. The Alabama Supreme Court ruled Saturday that the proceedings may move forward, but attorneys must file briefs Monday by 1 p.m. The proceedings were halted Friday when a Montgomery County Circuit Court Judge granted the Governor a temporary restraining order, which would have delayed the hearings until May.

News Five will be in the State Capitol this week to bring you the very latest.