G-7 to Press Russia to End Assad Support

LUCCA, Italy (AP) – Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven industrialized nations are gathering for a meeting given urgency by the chemical attack in Syria and the U.S. military response.

The meeting in the Tuscan walled city of Lucca that starts Monday aims to pressure Russia to end its support for President Bashar Assad.

Last week’s nerve gas attack in the rebel-held town of Khan Sheikhoun that killed more than 80 people stirred President Donald Trump to strike for the first time at Assad’s forces.

Italian Foreign Minister Angelino Alfano says Europe’s broad support for the U.S. military strikes contributed to a “renewed harmony” between the United States and its partners.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is attending the first meeting of G-7 foreign ministers since Donald Trump took office.