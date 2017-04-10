Four-year-old accidentally shot by three-year-old relative after playing with gun

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 4-year-old child is fighting for his life after being accidentally shot Sunday afternoon.

Lt. Sean Edwards of Birmingham Police says the 4-year-old boy was accidentally shot by a 3-year-old relative while playing with a gun they found inside a truck. It happened around 4:15 pm in the 4700 block of 13th Avenue North.

The children were playing in the truck of their mother’s boyfriend when they found a loaded gun. The 3 year old fired the gun at the 4 year old causing him to face life-threatening injuries.

Some residents like Carl Harris are outraged about the shooting and have a clear message for adults who own handguns.

“Kids and firearms don’t mix. Please if you have firearms around kids, lock them up. Safe and secure from around kids,” Harris said.

Resident Vincent Bell heard the shots and witnessed the shooting.

“Well I saw the little boy fall, then everybody started screaming and hollering. At that point, I knew it had to be an accident,” Bell said.

The 4 year old was transported to Children’s Hospital for surgery and is listed stable condition as of Monday after having surgey Sunday. Several of his organs were damaged, and he has a long road to recovery.