Ed Henry: Expect “Embarrassing Information” in Bentley Impeachment Hearings

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — An Alabama lawmaker says a lot of private and embarrassing information is about to be made public in the historic impeachment proceedings of Governor Robert Bentley.

Representative Ed Henry told the media Monday that the forthcoming impeachment hearings will focus on an investigation into Governor Bentley’s affair with his top aide Rebekah Mason and the use of state resources to enable their relationship.

“This Governor is not capable of fulfilling his office,” Henry said. “The sad thing is there is a lot of horrible and embarrassing information that will come out from the investigation that does not benefit himself.”

The House Judiciary Committee scheduled a week of hearings to open Monday that will culminate with a vote on whether to recommend his impeachment.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but has denied doing anything that would merit removal from office.

“We’re moving forward, the ball is rolling,” Henry said.

Monday is expected to bring another round of legal filings in the escalating tensions between the governor and the Republican-controlled Legislature. The Alabama Supreme Court asked for briefs on Bentley’s claims that the proposed impeachment hearings don’t allow him to adequately respond to the accusations.