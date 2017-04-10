Danny Cobb Jr.: “I was hit in the face four times.”

According to court records, Danny Cobb Jr. filed for a protective order against Alicia Trotter weeks before he killed her and then committed suicide.

The protective order petition was filed on March 20th, 2017 and stated that Alicia Trotter used her hands, fist and a tire changing tool to assault Danny Cobb Jr.

In the order, Danny Cobb Jr. states “I have text messages from her threatening me and saying she will get me.” He continues saying, “she have done things of this nature more than once so I feel she will try and continue to.”

On Sunday morning, Police say that Danny Cobb Jr. shot and killed his girlfriend before discarding her body alongside 1-10. The Mobile Police Department says Cobb then led them on a chase that ended when his car ran into a retention ditch near the Walmart in Tillman’s Corner. According to Police, a gunfight ensued that ended when Cobb turned the gun on himself and committed suicide.

The domestic violence case involving Cobb and Trotter was set to go to trial in early May 2017.