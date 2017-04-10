Congressman Gaetz Visits NAS Pensacola in Reference to T-45 Grounding

Congressman Matt Gaetz spent the afternoon touring NAS Pensacola. He spoke with pilots and navy officials about problems with the oxygen systems on the T-45 training jets. The congressmen then held a news conference about what should happen next and why some pilots are refusing to fly.

Congressman Gaetz got mixed reactions from pilots aboard NAS Pensacola about the grounding of the T-45. He began by saying defense sequestration has the state of military readiness in disrepair.

“When we don’t have the resources necessary for our military,” Congressman Gaetz said. “Equipment is not innovated and updated and tested with the frequency we would expect and anticipate for those who are carrying out dangerous training missions and combat missions.”

The aircraft was grounded by the navy on March 31st after reports the oxygen system was causing physiological episodes due to contamination.

“I’m very pleased that the navy is giving this issue the seriousness that it deserves,” Gaetz commented.

Congressman Gaetz says some pilots refuse to fly the T-45 until the issues are resolved. Others fear a lapse in flying the trainer will weaken our defense as a country. He shared a story where a student, flying with an instructor, reported losing consciousness and the instructor was also severely affected, just barely able to land safely.

“We’re very fortunate that the circumstances that have lead to pilot disorientation have not resulted in something very tragic in our community,” Congressman Gaetz said. “Fortunately, the pilots and trainers have executed their emergency protocol to a T in every circumstance that has arisen. So were blessed that training protocols and emergency protocols have worked.”

Gaetz also pointed out this is not a new problem.

“In last year’s Defense Authorization Act, there was specific instruction regarding the analysis of these adverse consequences that pilots were feeling,” Gaetz finished. “But as a consequence of limited resources, we have not accurately diagnosed the contamination that is poisoning our pilots in training missions above the Pensacola community.”

Congressman Gaetz added officials are working to determine what is causing this contamination at this time. He also says financially, entitlements need to be reformed to find the funds for our military, saying this needs “top priority in a world that is becoming more dangerous by the hour.”