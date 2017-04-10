BREAKING: Governor Bentley Smiles for Mugshot, Booked Into Jail on Multiple Charges

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — Robert Julian Bentley has been booked into the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office amid his resignation as Alabama Governor.

Bentley’s booking sheet on the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office website shows a mugshot and it does list two charges against him: “Failure to File Camp” and “Failure/Disclose Eco.”

The first charge is believed to be related to campaign funds, while the nature of the second is still unclear at this time.

Word of Bentley’s decision to resign comes on the first day of impeachment hearings. He is accused of abusing his state powers to try to hide his romance.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but has denied doing anything illegal or anything that would merit removal from office.