BREAKING: Bentley Announcement Imminent, Alabama State Auditor Says

MONTGOMERY, AL (WKRG) — A potential announcement on the future of embattled Governor Robert Bentley is imminent, according to the state auditor.

Jim Ziegler tweets that an announcement is expected upon the conclusion of a 2:30pm staff meeting and 3:00pm cabinet meeting.

Several media outlets are reporting from sources in Montgomery that the announcement will be for Bentley’s resignation.

Impeachment hearings for Bentley, who is accused of misusing state resources to keep an alleged affair with a staffer from being exposed, began Monday morning. The hearings are the start of a lengthy process that could end with Bentley being removed from office.

The Republican governor has acknowledged making personal mistakes but has denied doing anything illegal or anything that would merit removal from office.