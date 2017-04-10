Alabama’s Troubles Exposed in National Spotlight

You’d be hard pressed to find a parking spot on Goat Hill this week as droves of TV news crews camp out at the capitol reporting on Alabama Governor Robert Bentley’s impeachment proceedings.

When the sizzling phone calls between the governor and his former top aid Rebekah Mason first came to light roughly a year ago, Alabama became the punch line on shows like Comedy Central’s “The Daily Show” and HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver.”

“That’s really bad phone sex… or a pretty good country song,” The Daily Show host Trevor Noah said.

Now, with impeachment proceedings going on in the legislature and a 100 plus page document exposing some of the dirty details released on Friday, the networks have returned to Montgomery.

“The then-wife’s chief of staff who helped set up the recording the device who helped catch the governor red….not exactly…handed,” NBC host Rachel Madow said on her show Friday night while going through the House Judiciary report. “I can’t wait to see how he responds. I hope none of it’s by text.”

The headlines range from NPR, TIME, CBS, CNN, and the list goes on.