Alabama quarterback Jalen Hurts is going viral… but not for his actions on the gridiron.

The freshman tweeted out this video of him surprising a fan who has autism to his account this past Thursday. Since then, it’s been retweeted over a thousand times, and favorited nearly four thousand times.

You can watch the touching video below… but just a warning, you might tear up!

It was great to meet Justin today at the Arts 'n Autism Center after hearing his touching story. #RollTide🐘 #AllGlory2God2️⃣ #BeABlessing🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RYIKLCQRE5 — Jalen Hurts (@JalenHurts) April 6, 2017