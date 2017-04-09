Veteran’s Remains Found in Suitcase Returned to His Family With Honor

Memphis (WKRG)

An 89-year-old WWII veteran who was disgraced in his death, is being honored and returned to his family this weekend. Robert Brooks died of natural causes. But two people are accused of putting his body in a suitcase and taking it illegally to Arkansas in order to collect life insurance.

Now the Patriot Guard Riders are on a special honor mission to get him back to his family. According to the Patriot Guard Riders, “PFC Robert D. Brooks, 89 served in the U.S. Army Air Force from 14 June 1945 until 23 December 1946. He served 9 months, and 16 days in the European Theater of Operations during World War II in the 92nd Air Repair Squadron as a Fire Fighter. Awards include: Army Of Occupation Medal, World War II Victory Medal, and a Lapel Button. After passing away in January or February of 2017 he was unlawfully brought to Arkansas and found stuffed in a large suitcase in a field on March 5, 2017. With the full cooperation, and at the request of the family the Patriot Guard Riders are honored return him to his family in South Carolina via Steel Horse Pony Express for Memorial Services.”

Sunday riders from Arkansas brought the remains to Memphis, TN where there was a dignified transfer of the remains to the Patriot Guard Riders there. Later in the day, another dignified transfer put him in the hands of Mississippi riders. Similar scenes will play out across the Southeast all the way to South Carolina where memorial services will take place according to the PGR “at Ft. Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia South Carolina with Military Honors, Tuesday, 11 April, 2017 at 1300 HRS.”