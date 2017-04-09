Several Killed in Egyptian Church Attack

By Published:
This is a still from the social media video circulated shortly after the blast.

Cairo, Egypt

An apparent terrorist bombing at a church in Cairo has killed 21 people and wounded another 38.  The bombing took place at a Coptic Christian church packed with Palm Sunday worshippers.  10% of Egypt’s population identifies as Coptic Christians.  Church members have repeatedly been targeted by Islamic extremists.  No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

According to CNN:

While it’s unclear who the attackers were, Copts face persecution and discrimination that has spiked since the toppling of Hosni Mubarak’s regime in 2011. Dozens have been killed in sectarian clashes. In December, an attack at a Coptic church in Cairo killed 25 people.

“Coptic churches and homes have been set on fire, members of the Coptic minority have been physically attacked, and their property has been looted,” rights group Amnesty International reported in March.

