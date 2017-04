This week’s Good Sport is no stranger to the golf scene, John Racciatti has a love for golf that goes beyond the green.

Racciatti’s mission in life is to help others experience their dreams on the course.

John’s PGA dream may not have come true, but he helped start the Lite Scratch Tour over 20 years ago.

The Tour allows the Gulf Coast’s top amatuers to play 10 tournaments a year to compete like the Pros.

Here’s this week’s Good Sport John Racciatti.