Watch: Police Chase Teen in Stolen Ambulance

A wild police chase in Texas. Here’s what happened according to a police press release:

PALESTINE, Texas (April 4, 2017) – A Leon County man was arrested by Palestine Police Saturday after an ambulance chase.

Armando Vinaja, 18, was arrested by officers after he stole an ambulance from Palestine Regional Medical Center. At 5 p.m. Saturday, April 1, an ambulance service from the Leon County transported Vinaja to the hospital’s Emergency Room. It was reported that a Leon County deputy accompanied the ambulance to the hospital. At some point after, Vinaja exited the hospital and stole an ambulance, owned by the hospital.

Vinaja then headed east on South Loop 256 in the ambulance and then turned south onto Crockett Road. Palestine officers, along with deputies from the Anderson County Sheriff’s Department, caught up with Vinaja at the intersection of Crockett Road and Village Street. Officers then pursued Vinaja in a high-speed chase down Crockett Road. During the chase, officers observed Vinaja hanging out of the ambulance and driving with one arm.

Vinaja then turned the ambulance east onto Park Avenue, He eventually hit a curb, causing the ambulance to kill its motor. Officers took Vinaja into custody soon after the ambulance became disabled. There were no injuries during the chase.

Officers transported Vinaja to the Anderson County Jail on preliminary charges of Driving While Intoxicated, Reckless Driving, Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Evading Arrest or Detention with Vehicle. He is being held on $115,000 bond. His arraignment was Tuesday morning.

The department would like to thank the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Palestine Regional Medical Center for their assistance in the incident.