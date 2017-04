(CNN) Four brothers in Ohio are sure making for one proud mom! All four of the quadruplets have been accepted to Yale. Aaron, Nick, Nigel and Zachary wade have all been accepted to a number of top national universities. Among the schools on the list Duke, Harvard and Yale. The family says the foursome hasn’t decided if they’ll all go to the same school. The boys also applied to a couple of schools individually. The boys’ mother says the family feels “elated and blessed.”

