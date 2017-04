A nationwide retailer is ending its 62-year run.

hhgregg said on friday that it’s going out of business and shutting down its 220-stores.

The indiana retail chain filed for bankruptcy last month and talked to dozens of potential buyers.

But its CEO said the company could not close the deal within the timeline set by creditors.

the going-out-of-business sale started Saturday.

The company has been selling furniture, electronics and appliances since April 1955.