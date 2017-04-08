Car Crib Drives Baby to Sleep

Sometimes it takes a ride in the car to get a baby to sleep. So Ford is tapping into that phenomenon creating a prototype of a new kind of crib that simulates a car ride. The “max motor dreams” looks like a designer bassinet from the outside, except with a large Ford logo. A speaker under the baby plays gentle engine sounds. The base of the crib slowly rocks from side to side, simulating the sensation of a moving car. The rim of the crib is lined with l-e-d lights that turn on an off, like passing under streetlights. The crib was designed for ford as part of an ad campaign to promote its max line of cars. The car company is holding a raffle for the crib. But ford says it is considering mass producing it due to popular demand.

