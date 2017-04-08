BREAKING: Mobile Police Officer shot at following chase that ends in Prichard

UPDATE 12:11pm:

From Mobile Police Public Information Officer:

Mobile police officers responded to the 6000 block of Donald Street reference to person with a gun. Pursuit began and the suspects wrecked in the area of Wilson Avenue.

ORIGINAL STORY:

News 5 is working to learn more about a Mobile Police chase that entered Prichard jurisdiction, where a MPD officer was reportedly shot at this morning.

The chase occured around 11:20am where Mobile Police were trying to pull over a vehicle for unknown reasons at this time.

Prichard police Chief told us that the chase started off in Mobile and traveled through Prichard where a supsect shot at a Mobile Police Officer.

The incident was reportedly between Wilson Avenue, Wood Street and Joffre Street in Prichard.

We are working to get more details about the police chase and hope to have more tonight on News 5 at 6 o’clock.