Armed Robbery at Dodge’s Fried Chicken in Foley

Foley Police are investigating an armed robbery at Dodge’s Fried Chicken on Friday night.

We are told there is one male suspect. No one was hurt.

We will continue to follow this story and provide you updates as soon as we can.

This is the second time a Dodge’s Fried Chicken has been robbed this week. A man pulled out a gun at the location on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola on Sunday. The crime was caught on camera and the suspect remains on the run. You can see the video and the full story on the Pensacola robbery by clicking here.