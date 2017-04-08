85-Year-Old From Alabama Missing

Geneva County, AL (WKRG)

Authorities are looking for 85-year-old Tilton Register. He was last seen in Graceville Florida. Here’s more information from the ALEA Alert.

Tilton Register was last seen around 5 pm on 4/7/2017 driving a Silver Chevy Truck with part of the front bumper missing. The tag on the vehicle is AL 34AR199. Tilton Register suffers from a medical condition which could cause him to be confused.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Geneva County Sheriff’s office (334) 684-5660 or (334) 684-6947.