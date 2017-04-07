What’s Working: Federal Prosecutor Teaching Kids Social Media Dangers

In tonight’s What’s Working, we are talking about the dangers of social media. One of the Assistant US Attorneys in Mobile is taking extra time to talk to students about some of the things they encounter online. Sean Costello gave an eye-opening presentation to students at St. Ignatius Catholic School this week about how what they post online can come back to haunt them later.

He says, “We would rather spend hours talking to students in South Alabama, to prevent one or two cases coming into our office.”

Costello stressed the importance of not being “stupid,” when it comes to posting things online.

He said, “The biggest danger kids have is themselves. They make mistakes and poor choices. They are impulsive. They don’t have their privacy settings set.”

The students seemed to respond to his warnings. Eighth grader, Smith Strain, said this after the presentation.

“I think it’s so important to know your boundaries when we use technology so often. We need to think whether we should post this, or that it can cost you a career or where you go to college and really limit your choices in your life.” Sarah Beth Bexley says she learned a lot from Costello’s presentation.

“The cyber bullying, the child pornography. The bad guys are everywhere, not just in the news and the big cities. They are in our own backyard.”

Costello also had some advice for parents. He said they need to be aware of what apps their child is using.

“The parents need to understand what these apps are, ‘what did you install, what is this?'” They need to research for themselves. There is plenty of information online about these apps. If the kids are using them, the parents need to understand them.” He adds, “If you don’t know where your kids are for five hours per day when they walk out of the house, why would you not what to know where they are spending their time online?”

Costello regularly prosecutes cyber crime as a federal prosecutor for the US Attorney’s Office.