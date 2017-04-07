Tillerson Says Russia ‘Failed’ in Syria

Associated Press Published:
Vladimir Putin
(Alexei Druzhinin/Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) – Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says Russia has “failed” in its responsibility to deliver on a 2013 commitment to secure Syria’s chemical weapons.

Tillerson briefed reporters shortly after the U.S. launched cruise missiles against a Syrian air base in retaliation for a gruesome chemical weapons attack. The secretary says Russia has either been complicit or “simply incompetent” in failing to deliver on its end of the agreement.

The agreement was struck after a 2013 chemical weapons attack. President Barack Obama threatened air strikes at the time, but ultimately pulled back on military action.

