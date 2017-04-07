Stockholm terror attack: Truck plows into department store, killing at least 2

STOCKHOLM (CBS and AP) – A large beer truck crashed into an upscale department store in central Stockholm on Friday, killing at least two people, according to Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven.

In a nationally televised press conference, Lofven said all indications point to the incident being a terrorist attack.

“Sweden has been attacked,” Lofven said. “This indicates that it is an act of terror.”

Lofven also said one person has been arrested, but Swedish police later said the driver of the truck had not been found.

“We have no contact with the person or persons who drove the truck,” Sweden’s top police chief, Dan Eliasson, told a news conference.

“Right now we have no one arrested,” said Jan Evensson of the Stockholm police who urged people not to drive into central Stockholm.

People in the downtown area fled in panic, and Stockholm’s nearby Central Station for trains and the subway, a few hundred yards away, was evacuated. All trains to and from the main station were halted. Two large shopping malls in Stockholm were shut down.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attack.

Broadcaster SVT said at least five people were killed in the attack while Swedish radio reported three dead, but police could not immediately confirm those reports. The country’s intelligence agency said a large number of people were wounded in the crash.

Live television footage on Friday showed smoke coming out of the upscale Ahlens department store on Drottninggatan Street, which the truck smashed into. The department store is part of Sweden-wide chain. The building includes several stores at street-level.

“We stood inside a shoe store and heard something … and then people started to scream,” witness Jan Granroth told the Aftonbladet daily. “I looked out of the store and saw a big truck.”

Photos from the scene showed a beer truck sticking out of the department store. A representative with Swedish beer maker Spendrups confirmed to CBS News that one of its trucks was hijacked earlier Friday as the driver was unloading the truck.

Lofven, who was visiting a school in central Sweden hit by a bus crash Sunday that killed three high school students, said he and the Swedish government were being updated on developments.

Friday’s incident is near the site of a December 2010 attack in which Taimour Abdulwahab, a Swedish citizen who lived in Britain, detonated a suicide bomb, killing himself and injuring two others.

Abdulwahab rigged a car with explosives in the hope that the blast would drive people to Drottninggatan – the street hit Friday – where he would set off devices strapped to his chest and back. The car bomb never went off, and Abdulwahab died when one of his devices exploded among panicked Christmas shoppers.

The incident comes less than three weeks after a man drove an SUV at high speed down the sidewalk of a bridge in London in an attack that ended with him stabbing a police officer on the grounds of the British Parliament before being fatally shot by police.