Police: Pace Man Dresses As Deputy, Shoplifts

Johnny Ray Wilson is behind bars in Santa Rosa County after deputies say he took a retired deputy’s uniform and his firearm.

Wilson went into a Target pharmacy in Pace, and asked the pharmacist if he could take a picture of Suboxone. The pharmacist asked to see his credentials, and for a letter stating the purpose of the photo. Wilson pointed at the star on the uniform he had taken and said he could give the pharmacist the letter later. The pharmacist apologized for the inconvenience.

When asset protection at the store reviewed footage with deputies, they say Wilson left the store with a Coke and a pair of pants without paying for them.

Next, Wilson went to a nearby Publix. There, investigators say Wilson used his cell phone to take a picture of a lot number on a box of narcotics.

Deputies were able to find a license plate number through surveillance footage and traced the car. Wilson was a house guest of the retired Santa Rosa County Office deputy, who was able to confirm Wilson had borrowed the car. The retired deputy told investigators Wilson had taken a firearm and two separate magazines that were fully loaded.

Wilson is being held in the Santa Rosa County Detention Center on a $76,500 bond.

Tonight on News 5, Hayley Minogue spoke with a Santa Rosa County sergeant about the accusations, and we’ll take a closer look at all the items investigators say they found in the car when Wilson was arrested.