People on the Gulf Coast React to Chaos in Montgomery

Gulf Coast voters are reacting to the scandal surrounding Gov. Robert Bentley. While some say Gov. Bentley needs to go, while others think he deserves a second chance.

“Let me say to the people of this state how sorry I am,” Bentley said as he glanced at notes on a podium positioned outside the state capitol Thursday morning.

If his apology sounds familiar, it’s probably because he’s made several similar apologies before.

“I ask the people of this state to forgive me because they are a forgiving people,” Bentley said while talking to reporters at an event in April 2016. “I am truly sorry.”

Many callers on Sean Sullivan’s Midday Mobile Radio show on FM Talk 106.5 aren’t going to forgive and forget.

“He has got to think the people of Alabama are stupid,” one caller said. “He’s going to go down in history as the worst governor we’ve ever had.”

Sullivan thinks that voters are no longer falling for the governor’s apologies.

“There are a lot of people who are guilty of things who are sorry,” Sullivan said. “I would hope most of them are sorry. That doesn’t mean that everything’s washed away.

“You know, I had to teach my 6-year-old son that he couldn’t punch his sister, say he’s sorry and get out of trouble. Maybe the governor didn’t get that lesson.”

In downtown Mobile, there’s a different tone among voters.

“Anybody deserves a second chance,” said Keith Lamar Rogers, as he played the painted piano outside the Downtown Alliance office on Dauphin Street. “As far as if he used any kind of state money or anything like that, logically, I’m pretty sure he has enough money of his own to do what he want to do.”

” I think he should stay,” Rosanna Santina said.

Adam Strange, the chairman of the local GOP chapter, said there are a lot of factors to consider.

In a statement, he told us:

The citizens of Alabama delegate authority through elections to our elected officials that they may attend to the business of our state. Because of that,

we should hold our elected officials to a high moral standard to conduct themselves in a manner reflective of their high responsibilities. If there is

possible wrong doing on behalf of the governor and there is indeed evidences levied by impartial authorities that he may have willfully broken the law, then

those items need to be investigated and discussed. But, our legislative body only has so much bandwidth. What other important Alabama issues will not be

addressed during the impending impeachment proceedings…Are the charges valid? Is this a good use of the legislative time and resources? These are the

questions that need to be answered to the people of Alabama