Live Traffic Update: Mobile Police Clearing an Accident at Three Notch and Sollie Road

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)

6:30AM — It’s a brisk, but not a bad-looking start here for your Friday morning commute. If you need to take the Bayway or Causeway over the next few minutes traffic is flowing along nicely both directions without any problems. Both tunnels also looking good. In Mobile, Mobile police trying to clear an earlier rollover accident at Three Notch at Sollie Road. A wrecker just left the scene and they’re trying to clean the roadway there so just a few more minutes there. Beyond that though were looking good coming down I-65 and no problems right now in the downtown area.