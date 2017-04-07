Hangout Festival 2017 Schedule Released, See Chance the Rapper, Migos, Frank Ocean and more

The list of which bands play which days has hit the Hangout Music Festival May 19-21st website:
HEADLINERS:
Thursday: Migos, TChami, Cherub, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Basstracks and Narwas
Friday: Frank Ocean, Weezer, MGMT, Dillon Francs, A$AP Ferg, and more on the website
Saturday: 21 Pilots. Major Lazer, Sigur Ros, Band of Horses, and more on the website
Sunday: Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper, DJ Snake, Young the Giant, Lil Yachty, Shaggy and more on the website
Visit HangoutMusicFest.com for the full list.
Tickets are $309 for general admission and include:
- A single wristband granting access to the festival all 3 days
- Re-entry all weekend long
- The beach!
- Bathing suit not included
- All fees included