Hangout Festival 2017 Schedule Released, See Chance the Rapper, Migos, Frank Ocean and more

By Published: Updated:
Hangout.

The list of which bands play which days has hit the Hangout Music Festival May 19-21st website:

HEADLINERS:

Thursday: Migos, TChami, Cherub, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Basstracks and Narwas

Friday: Frank Ocean, Weezer, MGMT, Dillon Francs, A$AP Ferg, and more on the website

Saturday: 21 Pilots. Major Lazer, Sigur Ros, Band of Horses, and more on the website

Sunday: Mumford and Sons, Chance the Rapper, DJ Snake, Young the Giant, Lil Yachty, Shaggy and more on the website

Visit HangoutMusicFest.com for the full list.

Tickets are $309 for general admission and include:

  • A single wristband granting access to the festival all 3 days
  • Re-entry all weekend long
  • The beach!
  • Bathing suit not included
  • All fees included

