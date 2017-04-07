Governor Robert Bentley to make announcement on capitol steps

UPDATE: Governor Robert Bentley has reiterated he does not plan to resign. Says he asked God to take his burdens, and says he has faith in God and the future. He also asked people not to continue shaming him for his personal life. He added that the ongoing political saga does not help create jobs. He apologized again to the people for his actions.

He still faces criminal charges, including several felonies.

He also said he would forgive those who hurt him and asked for prayers.

ORIGINAL: Government Robert Bentley is scheduled to make an announcement at 8:30 on the steps of the capitol in Montgomery.

WKRG will have the latest on air and online as soon as we learn what the announcement entails.

With ongoing scandal and possible criminal charges, many are speculating that the governor may resign.

