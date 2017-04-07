Florida Man Fights to Keep Giant “Super Mario”

(CNN) “I just want to be able to display the Mario,” said Scott Fisher owner of Gone Broke Gaming. Fisher first put a nine-foot inflatable Super Mario in front of his business it is hard to find. He says it was an instant hit. “There were a lot of families and kids taking pictures with the Mario,” said Fisher. The iconic mustachioed hero tripled the foot traffic to his business. Now he feels his first amendment rights are being violated. He says the town of Orange Park, Florida threatened him with 100-dollar-a-day fines if he didn’t take the mushroom-stomping coin-collecting character down.

“It was frustrating. First off, Mario was a lot of money. We budget for advertising and we decided to put our advertising dollars into that,” said Fisher. Now, The Institute for Justice is taking it to federal court. “The government is not allowed to favor some messages over others,” said Erica Smith with The Institute for Justice. She says the town’s sign ordinance violates freedom of speech, because it allows inflatables as long as they’re not used for a commercial purpose.