Do Crooks Have a Key To Your Car?

Beware of crooks getting into your car with their own key–even when your car is locked!

A woman in Mobile recently posted video of her husband’s 2009 GMC Sierra being broken into by thieves who looked like they had their own key. In the video, you see a small sedan pull up next to the truck that’s parked on the street. After a second, you see the lights in the truck come on. A person gets out of the sedan, opens the truck door and starts looking around. Thankfully, the crook accidentally hits the car horn and runs off without taking anything.

Police say these crooks might have found the key or they may have a master fob key. Be sure to tune in to News 5 at 6:30 and watch this surveillance video and find out how you can protect yourself from becoming the next victim.