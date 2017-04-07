“Bless our Hearts and Other Parts” Bentley/Mason Texts Get Steamy

“You handsome wonderful delicious funny sweet man,” that’s just one of the salacious texts messages from Rebekah Mason to Governor Robert Bentley revealed in an impeachment report. The text messages also read “come away with me,” “I am forever yours” and “sweet wonderful Robert.”

The text messages were apparently supplied by Bentley’s wife Dianne Bentley. Another text from Mason to Bentley reads “bless our hearts and other parts.”

Another text appears to be a fatal mistake in the secret affair, Bentley accidentally texting his wife Dianne “I Love You Rebekah”

SEE FULL TEXT EXCHANGE BELOW