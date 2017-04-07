Bentley Impeachment: What’s Next?

Just when you thought it was all up to the supreme court to rule on an appeal, an end-around by Rep. Ed Henry who says he will introduce a rule change Tuesday that could lead to an impeachment vote next week. That’s the kind of day it was. Anything but politics as usual in Montgomery.

But plenty happened today in the states capitol.

“The people of this state have never asked to be told of or be shown the intimate and embarrassing details of my personal life or my personal struggles,” said Governor Robert Bentley from the steps of the state capital early Friday morning in a statement that was half political and half sermon and that was before details of his affair were released to the public. “Those who are taking pleasure in shaming and humiliating me, shaming my family, shaming my friends, I really don’t understand why they want to do that.

There were more calls for his resignation, this time from Speaker of the House Mac McCutcheon. “As speaker of the Alabama House, it is time for me to ask Governor Bentley to resign from office and put this matter behind us.”

But in the end, special counsel for the House Judiciary Committee Jack Sharman said it was the Governor who brought it all on himself. “We asked the Governor to voluntarily testify under oath. We subpoenaed him to testify under oath and he declined to participate in all those avenues.”

Even though the impeachment hearings are delayed for ten days the House Judiciary Committee will still meet Monday to go over what happened Friday and what could happen the rest of the week.