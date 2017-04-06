Woman Falls From Bridge Taking a Selfie

(CNN) A selfie-taker is lucky to be alive after she fell 60 feet off a bridge. A Sacramento woman survived a heart pounding 60 foot fall from the forest hill bridge where she was taking selfie photos. Her friends watched helplessly.

Paul Goncharuk was in the group of 6 friends all in an off-limits section of the bridge when the young lady lost her footing, “they were taking a picture on the bridge, and then the big bolts that are holding the beams together, she stepped on them kind of weirdly and lost balance and fell backwards.” Gonsharuk says she was knocked unconscious, suffered a deep gash to her arm and fractured some bones that will require surgery. But that she will be okay. Paul Goncharuk: “well she’s of course in bad condition, but the way she’s handling it is very good.”

Bideo posted by sheriff’s deputies shows first responders taking the woman by stretcher to an awaiting helicopter ambulance. Foresthilll Bridge, the highest in California, has become notorious as a daredevil’s playground. Sheriff’s deputies now patrol for people treating the bridge like a jungle gym, climbing underneath and posting pictures and videos of themselves online.

Gonsharuk admits he and his friends were doing just that when one scary misstep led to a frightening fall. Now a new observation that seems so obvious, “that’s a really nice place. It’s a cool place to take pictures, but honestly, it’s not worth the risk.”