What’s Next in Governor Bentley Scandal

The Montgomery County District Attorney is taking over the investigation to determine whether or not Alabama’s governor should be prosecuted in the court after the state ethics commission found probable cause that Governor Robert Bentley violated the Fair Campaign Practices Act by accepting loans and campaign contributions past the deadline for candidates to do so.

The commission also found probable cause that Bentley violated the state ethics law by using public resources, including subordinate personnel, equipment, and time under his control for personal interests.

If Montgomery prosecutors decide to go after Bentley, he could face between two and 20 years behind bars and up to a $20,000 fine for four violations that are considered Class-B Felonies.

Bentley’s attorney William Athanas reacted to the findings. “This is not a finding of a violation, it is a finding of probable cause which is one of the lowest in the standards that we apply in these cases. There is a great distance between probable cause and beyond a reasonable doubt.”

Meanwhile, the House Judiciary Committee plans to release the results of their impeachment investigation on Friday.

