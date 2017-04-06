WATCH: Man Pulls Gun on Clerk and Gets Money from Register

Escambia County Sheriff’s Office say a man walked into Dodge’s fried Chicken 3:30 Sunday morning, April 2nd, but it’s what he did next that concerns them.

The man walks into the restaurant and gas station on 9 Mile Road in Pensacola.

He approaches the counter and immediately pulls out a gun, according to deputies demanding money from the clerk.

She steps back, visibly shaken allowing him to take the money out of the register himself.

He proceeds to ask for more cash and reaches in the register taking more money.

Once satisfied with that amount, he stuffs the money and the gun in his pocket and casually walks out of the store.

We talked to the owner of Dodge’s Chicken by phone and he contends the store and restaurant is a safe place to shop for customers.

If you recognize the man in the video you are used to call Crimestoppers at (850) 433-STOP or Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620.