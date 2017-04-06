Trump Loyalists Reshuffled at Key Agencies

As the Trump administration continues to navigate a rocky first 100 days, it is reshuffling staff –including a fleet of campaign loyalists.

About a dozen temporary political appointees on the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s “beachhead” team — placed in the agency beginning on Inauguration Day — were notified last week they would not receive permanent positions at the department.

Almost all were former campaign staffers, and some had worked for Mr. Trump since mid-2015.

Other agencies, including Treasury and Transportation, have also started to notify former campaign workers that they will not be staying on board. Several who were cut had moved to Washington from out of state in order to serve the Trump administration.

At the Labor Department, permanent positions will not be offered to staffers on the beachhead team until Mr. Trump’s nominee for Labor secretary, Alexander Acosta, is confirmed.

However, the staffers at USDA are expected to land full-time roles at other agencies.