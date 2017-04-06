Trial Date Set for Former Congresswoman

By Published:

A trial date has been set for a former Florida congresswoman who has pleaded not guilty to fraud charges related to a charity that prosecutors say she used as a personal slush fund.

The Florida Times-Union reports both sides in the case told U.S. District Judge Timothy Corrigan on Wednesday that they are ready for U.S. Rep. Corrine Brown’s trial. Opening statements are scheduled for April 26.

Brown’s indictment states that she and others raised $800,000 through the charity One Door for Education. The indictment said the organization only gave out two scholarships for $1,200, and that the money was instead used for the congresswoman’s personal expenses.

Brown’s former chief of staff, Ronnie Simmons, and former One Door president Carla Wiley already have pleaded guilty.

