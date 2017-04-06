Teen Third Arrested In Tarawa Drive Shooting

A 15-year old is in Mobile Metro Jail, charged with assault and shooting into an occupied building. Lashaun Pruitt was arrested yesterday. Pruitt is also charged with reckless endangerment and receiving stolen property. He is the third suspect arrested in connection with a shooting that injured a teen girl late last month. The shooting happened around 3:30 pm on Thursday, March 30. The victim was inside her home on Tarawa Drive when she was hit in the leg with a bullet. Our crew on the scene found bullet holes in one of the front windows on the home.

Earlier this month, 16-year old Quenterus Brown was arrested for assault and shooting into an occupied building. He will be tried as an adult.

19-year old Kendrick Winston is also charged with assault and shooting into an occupied building, along with carrying a pistol without a permit and receiving stolen property.