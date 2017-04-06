Suspects in Mobile Police Pursuit Identified

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Mobile Police have identified the two suspects arrested after a 7-mile pursuit Wednesday through the city of Mobile.

Whitney Jones, 49, and Jeffrey Whisenhant, 31, were taken into custody. Jones was arrested for Receiving Stolen Property 1st and Attempting to Elude and Whisenhant was arrested for Theft of Property 1st.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Mobile Police captured the two suspects after a 7-mile chase. It started in a neighborhood near Sollie Road Wednesday afternoon and ended near Demeteropolis Road and Perrin Street.

Police say the chase started when they got a tip that someone recognized a stolen burgundy jeep. When police tried to pull the vehicle over, the driver took off.

Witnesses told News 5 speeds reached about 90 miles an hour. The chase ended when the vehicle got stuck in heavy traffic. Officers also pulled several things out of the Jeep. The vehicle may have also been involved in burglaries in the area