SRIA Director of Administration Arrested for Dabs

Robbie Schrock was caught with butane hash oil during a stop for a suspected DUI Wednesday evening. The Santa Rosa Island Authority Director of Administration was caught with the drug on the floorboard of her car when her husband was pulled over for driving dangerously.

The Gulf Breeze Police Department made the arrest of both Robbie Schrock and Adam Schrock. Dispatch put out a BOLO after several calls of a car almost crashing into the Pensacola bay bridge. The pair was headed to Gulf Breeze from Pensacola.

Officers were told to be on the lookout for their red Volkswagon. They observed the car swerving within its lane. Investigators say they decided to make a traffic stop before someone got hurt. Officers said they smelled alcohol in the car. Adam Schrock was driving. He failed a field sobriety test and had two halves of an amphetamine pill in his pocket. Investigators say the pill was ADHD medication.

Officers asked Robbie Schrock if she could find a ride home. That’s when they find something on the floorboard of the passenger side of the car. After reading Schrock her Miranda rights, the officer has the following conversation with Schrock:

Officer: I just found this container of dabs, butane hash oil on the floorboard at your feet. Schrock: Ok. Officer: It was in plain view, right there on the floorboard of where you were sitting. Schrock: Ok. Officer: Is this yours? Schrock: No sir. Officer: Whose is it? Schrock: Not mine.

People on Pensacola Beach Thursday afternoon offered their opinions on the allegations.

“People make mistakes and do weird things,” said Henry Murdock, a born and raised Pensacolian. “But at the same time, if you’re kind of a representative in any capacity, you need to think about how that reflects on the community and stuff like that. If this got picked up and made national news, it wouldn’t look good on us at a community.”

Another woman commented on the amount of cars seen on the road at the time the Schrocks were pulled over.

“Honestly, regardless of what night it was, how busy it was, it’s still a careless act,” said Brittney Haley. “It doesn’t matter if there are 1,500 cars on the road or two cars on the road. The dangers are still the same.”

The Santa Rosa Island Authority website says Schrock’s job duties include making sure business is conducted following rules and regulations. News 5 contacted the SRIA but never got a call back. Robbie Schrock is charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. Adam Schrock is charged with DUI, two possession counts, and drug paraphernalia.