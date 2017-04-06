Protesters ‘Busk Against the Ordinance’ in Downtown Pensacola

Pensacola, FL — Protesters gathered in Plaza Ferdinand Thursday evening, equipped with both signs and instruments.

The crowd spread across Palafox Street — singing, shouting and playing music — to send Pensacola City Council a message: Vote ‘no’ on the proposed downtown panhandling ordinance.

The ordinance would ban “solicitation of donations” in the Downtown Visitors’ District.

Organizers say the proposed changes would prohibit street performers and place a heavy burden on the local homeless population. Others say it violates the First Amendment.

The bill, co-sponsored by Mayor Ashton Hayward and City Council President Brian Spencer, was recently endorsed by the Greater Pensacola Chamber of Commerce.

Supporters of the bill have said increased panhandling in the area has negatively affected tourism and business.

City officials are currently working out details on a plan that will continue to allow street performers in the district.

The City Council will meet to vote on the issue April 13.