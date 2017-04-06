Prichard Grandmother Demands Action After Home Shot Up

Wednesday afternoon, stray bullets pierced the house of a Prichard family.

Theresa McPherson says her son-in-law and two of her grandsons were inside the home when the shooting occurred. McPherson called the police to report the incident.
When the officer arrived on the scene, she said his actions struck a nerve with her.

According to McPherson, the officer spent no more than two minutes at the scene and described the incident over his radio as “bullets shot into an occupied building.”

“I said occupied building? This is a home! This is not just an occupied building you know? So, I was really hurt you know for him to say, you know speak as if that was nothing,” McPherson said.

McPherson collected over a dozen shell casings outside of the home. Thursday morning, she brought the shell casings to the Prichard Police Department with the intent to hand them over to the Chief of Police. However, Police Chief Walter Knight was out of town. McPherson says she plans to return Friday.

 

