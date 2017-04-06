Pressure Building in Montgomery as Governor’s Impeachment Hearing Set to Begin

Governor Bentley put rumors to rest Thursday afternoon issuing a statement that he would not resign. The governor says he has no plans to leave office before his term ends in 2019. That statement issued after the most powerful senator in the state, Del Marsh, called for his resignation saying the scandal that has hovered over Governor Bentley for a year is preventing him from governing and he should do what’s right, what’s good for the state. “I don’t see how the Governor can be effective in any way under the present conditions from what I see and I don’t see that changing.”

The remarks coming on the heels of the ethics commission finding probable cause the Governor violated state and campaign finance laws. His legal counsel addressed those issues Thursday afternoon. “It’s important to put what happened yesterday in context,” says Bentley attorney Ross Garber. “It’s not something that generally will or should trigger an impeachment and it historically hasn’t.”

The ethics commission is just the beginning, a year-long impeachment investigation is set to be released Friday followed by a full week of impeachment hearings before the 15 member House Judiciary Committee.