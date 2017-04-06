PENTAGON RELEASES VIDEO: U.S. Strike Against Syria

The Department of Defense just released video showing the U.S. military airstrikes into Syria.

On Thursday, President Trump ordered U.S. warships to launch 50 Tomahawk cruise missiles at a Syrian airfield. The President called it a response to Tuesday’s chemical weapon attack in Syria, which he blames on Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad.

A Pentagon spokesman said U.S. military planners took precautions to minimize risk to Russian and Syrian personnel located at the air base.

The order marks the first direct strikes against Al-Assad during Syria’s six year civil war.