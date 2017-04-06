Members of Congress React to Syrian Airstrike

House and Senate members from across the U.S. began flooding their personal pages and Twitter accounts Thursday night after President Trump’s order to launch an attack on a Syrian airbase, including several members representing Alabama and Florida.

Rep. Bradley Byrne (R-AL) released a personal statement supporting the order, both through an official newsletter and a series of tweets.

Byrne said: “President Trump was right to respond to Assad’s barbaric and inhumane actions against men, women, and children in Syria. It appears the strikes were targeted and successful, and I want to share my gratitude and appreciation with the service members who planned and executed the strikes. “Ultimately, we still must answer a larger question about the future of Syria and the role of the United States going forward. One thing is clear: Congress must be involved in those discussions and decisions about what happens next.”

Rep. Martha Roby (R-AL) also sent out a series of tweets, applauding Trump’s decisiveness and thanking the military personnel involved.

Sen. Marco Rubio (R-FL), an outspoken critic of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Sen. Bill Nelson (D-FL) both praised the airstrike.

Rubio said: “I salute the bravery and skill of the men and women of our Armed Forces who conducted this mission. Tonight’s strike against the Assad regime’s Shayrat Air Base will hopefully diminish his capacity to commit atrocities against innocent civilians. By acting decisively against the very facility from which Assad launched his murderous chemical weapons attack, President Trump has made it clear to Assad and those who empower him that the days of committing war crimes with impunity are over. What must follow is a real and comprehensive strategy to ensure that Assad is no longer a threat to his people and to U.S. security, and that Russia no longer has free reign to support his regime.”

Rubio took to Twitter shortly after the order, tweeting out a proverb and using the hashtag “ # SyriaChemicalAttack“

Meanwhile, Nelson, a senior member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, kept his statement brief.

This story will continue to be updated as representatives repond. Follow WKRG as this story develops.