Man accused of planning Foley home invasion in court today

The name Adam Bond may sound familiar — he’s been arrested a litany of times and was the subject of multiple news 5 stories.

In 2016, he was charged in a drug case out of a tire shop. He’s even been in the news for rescuing a man involved in a plane crash.

But today he faces a judge in a burglary case that resulted in death.

Bond is accused of being the mastermind, his girlfriend, the getaway driver as another man used a pickax to burglarize a marine store.

The owner of that store also called his business home, and when he heard the ruckus, he shot the intruder.

