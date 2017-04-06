Major Accident in Tillman’s Corner, 2 Vehicles Overturned

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – A traffic accident in Tillman’s Corner Thursday morning involved four vehicles and two were overturned in the median.

Emergency crews were on the scene of the accident at Rangeline Road at Todd Acres Drive just before 8 a.m.

Ambulances transported victims to the hospital, but at this time, the number and extent of the injuries are unknown.

Crews were forced to divert traffic off Rangeline Road as emergency crews worked the scene.

News Five is working to gather more information and will post an update when it becomes available.

Update: Mobile Police say 6 people were injured in this accident, one of those with life-threatening injuries. Police are still investigating how the accident happened.