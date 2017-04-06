Live Traffic Update: Accident on I-65 Has Been Cleared

MOBILE, AL (WKRG)

7:20AM — Still a bit of a windy start so if you’re traveling on the Bayway or Causeway or say one of the long Pensacola Bridges be aware to keep both hands on the wheel. We’re running smoothly right now though headed towards Mobile from the Eastern Shore no, accidents or delays on the bayway or Causeway. Both tunnels moving along smoothly as well. The earlier I-65 accident has been cleared there south of Airport Boulevard. A new fender bender has occurred Moffett Road and Forest Hill Drive. A very heavily traveled intersection there so expect delays, but no problems right now to the Downtown Mobile area.

6:53AM — We had a bit of a windy start here and you will notice that if you travel any of the long Bridges say like the bay-way this morning so make sure you have both hands on the wheel. The Bayway is moving along pretty nicely…traffic volume has really picked up there along the Eastern Shore and Westbound into the George Wallace tunnel. We do have an accident in Mobile right now southbound I-65 between the Airport Boulevard and Government Street they’re trying to get this clear. Mobile police on the scene in a wreckers now on the scene as well but no other problems to let you know about in Mobile.

6:30AM — A bit of a breezy start here for your Thursday morning commute and you’ll really feel that across any long bridges you may travel, like say the bayway. Make sure to have both hands on the wheel. The good news is even with the windy conditions things are moving along nicely on both the Bayway and the causeway. Through both tunnels moving along nicely. We do have a have reported accident I-65 Southbound between the Airport Boulevard and Government where a car struck the median wall there so do expect to see some delays as emergency vehicles are headed in the scene. Beyond that, a fender bender on the West Side at Schillinger Road there at Tanner Road that’s just north of Old Shell, but no problems right now in downtown Mobile .