Governor Robert Bentley says he has no plans to resign.

“I have no intentions of resigning and I am looking forward to continuing to work on important issues facing the state.” – Gov. Robert Bentley (R-AL)

This statement comes a day after the state ethics commission found probable cause he violated the Fair Campaigns Practices Act by accepting loans and campaign contributions after the deadline.

