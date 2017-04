A man from Pensacola died and another escaped unharmed in a one-car crash Wednesday night. The accident happened just after 9:00 pm when a 1996 Jeep Cherokee overturned while trying to turn left onto Gulf Beach Highway from Bauer Road southbound. The driver, 34-year-old Anthony Mandel, Jr. was ejected from the Jeep and died at the scene. A 24-year-old passenger, Kyler Deel of Pensacola, was not injured in the crash. The Florida Highway Patrol Department is investigating the crash.

